ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference

ROSELAND, N.J., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025.

Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at adp.

