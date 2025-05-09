Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ADP To Present At Upcoming Investor Conference


2025-05-09 08:02:59
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROSELAND, N.J., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP ), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025.

Links to the live webcast and archived replay of the event will be available on ADP's website at adp.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP )

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2025 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:
 Matthew Keating, CFA
973.974.3037
[email protected]

Rebecca Koar
203.882.7313
[email protected]

ADP - Media

Media Contact:
 Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

SOURCE ADP - IR

