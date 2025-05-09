Business Awards UK 2025 Automotive Industry Awards: Trust And Tech In Car Care
Business Awards UK 2025 Automotive Industry Awards Winners
- S & J Autos – Best Mobile Auto Repair Service
- Rabscv – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- Auto-Bright Valeting – Best Mobile Valeting Service
- Dean Crook Car Body Repairs – Best Automotive Repair Shop
- Jigsaw M 2 M – Best Use of Technology
- FC&C Body Repair – Best Family Business
- Bee Smart Car Care – Best Car Valeting Service
Business Awards UK 2025 Automotive Industry Awards Finalists
- IPS Group, UK – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction
- OCD Detailing Doncaster – Best Car Valeting Service
- Revive! Auto Innovations – Best Mobile Auto Repair Service
- FC&C Body Repair – Best Automotive Repair Shop
- Bristol Bubbles – Best Family Business
- Bee Smart Car Care – Best Mobile Valeting Service
Industry Innovation with a Customer-First Focus
The 2025 Automotive Industry Awards highlight how businesses are adapting to changing customer expectations, often by introducing more flexible, responsive and transparent services. Mobile repair and valeting options are growing in demand, while traditional workshops continue to evolve through investment in training, tools and communication.
This year's winners represent a practical, detail-oriented approach to business. Many have built reputations through consistency, trust and word-of-mouth recognition in their communities. Others are using new technology to streamline diagnostics and improve customer experience without losing the personal service customers value.
Business Awards UK congratulates the 2025 winners and finalists for their continued contributions to an essential UK industry. Their work demonstrates how businesses of all sizes can thrive by focusing on reliability, customer satisfaction and a willingness to adapt.
