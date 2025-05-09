403
Transactions Of Managers And Closely Associated Persons
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attached is a copy of a filing with the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) regarding transactions of managers and closely associated persons, announcing the acquisition at the market opening of 320,000 shares in Alvotech at ISK 1,255 per share, by Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO.
