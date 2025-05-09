Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215


Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 05/14/2025 05/14/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,100 4,950
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.809 / 7.520 97.865 / 6.750
Total Number of Bids Received 27 29
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,800 7,250
Total Number of Successful Bids 24 20
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 24 20
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.809 / 7.520 97.865 / 6.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.900 / 7.470 98.350 / 6.690
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.809 / 7.520 97.865 / 6.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.847 / 7.500 98.020 / 6.730
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.900 / 7.470 98.350 / 6.690
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.757 / 7.550 97.450 / 6.800
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.841 / 7.500 97.880 / 6.750
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.10 1.46

