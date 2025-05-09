Lexi Love Rolls Into Action With MISTR To Serve Sexual Health Realness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Campaign Drops with Drag Star Power, Free PrEP and DoxyPEP Access, and a Promo Code for Behind the Scenes Access

Miami, Florida, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTR, the nation's largest LGBTQ+ telehealth platform for sexual health, just dropped its latest campaign starring none other than Lexi Love - and she's not just serving skates and looks, she's serving 100% free PrEP and DoxyPEP to the community.

The first video release in a four-party series is a high-glam throwback roller skate fantasy filmed at the iconic Moonlight Rollerway. Lexi is joined by a cast of drag legends including Willam, Acaia Forgot, Juella, and Mirage and a steamy cast of MISTRs, including de Hanno (@de_hanno.mp3 ), Nathan Groth (@thenathangroth ), André Azvedo (@Iam_Andreazevedo ), Daniel Justice (@deejota ) and AJ Watkins (@aj_wtkns ). The campaign is a joyful celebration of sex, prevention, and care - all delivered with MISTR's signature sex-positive style.

“Sexual healthcare should be easy, fun, and stigma-free,” said Tristan Schukraft, founder and CEO of MISTR.“Lexi brings exactly that energy. She's bold, beloved, and unapologetically herself - just like MISTR.”

Lexi Love added,“As I always say - the bigger the hoop, the bigger the ho. So, if you're gonna be a ho, be a well-protected ho. PrEP to block HIV, DoxyPEP to dodge the STIs, and MISTR? Baby, they serve it fast, free, and fabulous - just like me. No shame, no copay. Just click, get it, and go get yours.”

The first campaign video is live now on both Lexi's and MISTR's Instagram accounts -@mslexilove and @heymistr . Follow @heymistr to catch the rest of the steamy series. Fans can sign up at using promo code LEXI for free access to PrEP and DoxyPEP, discreet delivery, and an exclusive behind-the-scenes supercut from the shoot.

MISTR continues to lead with bold, sex positive and inclusive campaigns. The Lexi Love campaign isn't just about looking good - it's about feeling safe, sexy, and supported with care that's 100% free, online, and judgment-free. Sign up today at .

Creative Credits

Director/Executive Producer: Phillip Henry, @majorphilebrity

Producer/DP/Editor: Ron Katagiri, @ronkatagiri

Stylist (MISTRs): Mandoh, @mandoh

Stylist (Lexi Love): Sebastien Hohl, @sebastienhohl_

Photographer: Zanauj, @zenauj

Talent Management: Tj Liedel, @tliede20

ABOUT MISTR:

MISTR is a telemedicine platform offering free online access to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and long-term HIV care in all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Gay owned and operated, MISTR has brought together a network of the best doctors, pharmacists, and problem solvers to make PrEP, DoxyPEP and long-term HIV care available to all who need it. No doctor's office, no paperwork and free delivery. Visit .

