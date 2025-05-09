Automotive Equipment Rental And Leasing Industry Report 2025, With Profiles Of 50+ Companies Including A-Aerial Service, Affiliated Car Rental, Avis Budget Group, Budget Truck Rental, Campanda & More

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing was valued at US$457.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$976.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing market.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing market.

Why Is the Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing Market Gaining Momentum?

The automotive equipment rental and leasing market is gaining substantial traction globally, driven by the rising demand for flexible vehicle ownership models and cost-effective solutions.

As consumers and businesses look for ways to reduce upfront capital expenditures, rental and leasing options have emerged as viable alternatives to traditional vehicle ownership. This trend is especially prominent in urban areas where the cost of vehicle ownership is high due to insurance, parking, and maintenance costs.

The market is also benefiting from the growth of ride-sharing services and the need for corporate fleets, which prefer leasing over purchasing to maintain cash flow flexibility and access to the latest vehicle models.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth in the Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing Market?

The growth in the automotive equipment rental and leasing market is driven by several factors, including shifting consumer preferences towards flexible and cost-effective vehicle solutions, technological advancements in fleet management, and the rise of shared mobility services.

The increasing focus on sustainability and the desire for access to the latest vehicle models without long-term commitments are also contributing to the market's expansion.

Furthermore, economic uncertainties and the high cost of vehicle ownership are prompting businesses and consumers to explore rental and leasing options, fueling demand in both developed and emerging markets.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Automotive Equipment Rental and Leasing market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Type (Passenger Car Rental, Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV Rental & Leasing, Passenger Car Leasing) End-Use (Individual, Corporate)

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Passenger Car Rental segment, which is expected to reach US$583.1 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 12.9%. The Truck, Utility Trailer, and RV Rental & Leasing segment is also set to grow at 13.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $120.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 17.8% CAGR to reach $228.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as A-Aerial Service Company Inc., Affiliated Car Rental, Amazing RVs, American Dream Vacations, Avis Budget Group, Inc. and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

