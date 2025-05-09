Association Technology Solutions Market Opportunities And Strategies 2025-2034, Driven By E-Commerce And Data-Driven Strategies, But Skills Shortage May Restrain Progress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Association Technology Solutions Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the association technology solutions market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global association technology solutions market reached a value of nearly $6.44 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.29% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $6.44 billion in 2024 to $11.3 billion in 2029 at a rate of 11.89%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.19% from 2029 and reach $19.21 billion in 2034.

The global association technology solutions market is fairly fragmented, with large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 23.99% of the total market in 2023. Community Brands Intermediate LLC was the largest competitor with a 6.92% share of the market, followed by AppFolio Inc. with 6.58%, Associa Inc. with 4.92%, Togetherwork Holdings LLC (Fonteva Inc, Protech Associates) with 1.33%, Personify Inc. with 0.87%, Inc. with 0.83%, Bitrix Inc. with 0.78%, Whova Inc. with 0.62%, Hivebrite with 0.60% and TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association) with 0.55%.

North America was the largest region in the association technology solutions market, accounting for 36.68% or $2.36 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the association technology solutions market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 13.51% and 11.76% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.33% and 10.83% respectively.

The association technology solutions market is segmented by solution type into association management solutions/membership management, events management, learning management solutions, community engagement, payments and other types. The association management solutions/membership management market was the largest segment of the association technology solutions market segmented by solution type, accounting for 36.07% or $2.32 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the learning management solutions segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the association technology solutions market segmented by solution type, at a CAGR of 18.02% during 2024-2029.

The association technology solutions market is segmented by association size (FTE basis) into small (below 20 FTE), medium (between 21-50 FTE) and large (above 51 FTE). The large (above 51 FTE) market was the largest segment of the association technology solutions market segmented by association size (FTE basis), accounting for 55.40% or $3.57 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the medium (between 21-50 FTE) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the association technology solutions market segmented by association size (FTE basis), at a CAGR of 14.10% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the association technology solutions market segmented by solution type will arise in the association management solutions/membership management segment, which will gain $1.41 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the association technology solutions market segmented by association size (FTE basis) will arise in the large (above 51 FTE) segment, which will gain $2.51 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The association technology solutions market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.55 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the association technology solutions market include leveraging AI in enhancing member retention and engagement and focus on innovative Saas CMS solutions to enhance member engagement and digital experiences. Player-adopted strategies in the association technology solutions market include focus on enhancing operational capabilities through new developments and strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the association technology solutions companies to focus on AI-powered solutions to drive efficiency and engagement, focus on SaaS CMS for enhanced content management and engagement, focus on learning management solutions for growth, focus on medium-sized associations for rapid growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels for association technology solutions, focus on developing competitive and flexible pricing strategies, focus on targeted digital marketing campaigns, focus on building strategic partnerships for co-promotions and focus on tailoring solutions for membership organizations.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 615 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $19.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Community Brands Intermediate LLC

AppFolio Inc.

Associa Inc.

Togetherwork Holdings LLC (Fonteva Inc, Protech Associates)

Personify Inc.

Inc.

Bitrix Inc.

Whova Inc.

Hivebrite

TSIA (Technology & Services Industry Association)

Fujitsu

Bayer (China) Limited

Microsoft

NEC Corporation

NTT DATA

Zhong Xing Telecommunication Equipment Company Limited

China Mobile Limited

ATI Solutions Group

NEXTGEN

Accenture Solutions Private Limited

Cezanne HR

Eudonet

Netanswer

Sopra Steria

Luxoft

Ciklum

Xenoss

Rohlik Group

Asseco Poland S.A.

Comarch

Bitdefender

Softwin

Zitec

Yandex

Kaspersky Lab

ADGA Group Consultants Inc.

NASSCOM

FOTON

Cantaloupe Inc.

Omega Systems

Amnet Technology Solutions

Impexium

Knauf Insulation

Higher Logic

CGI Group

SAP

PointClickCare

Descartes Systems Group

Neoris

Cemex Digital

IBM

Cisco Systems

Salesforce

Adobe

Red Hat

ServiceNow

Palo Alto Networks

Splunk

Togetherwork

Personify

Community Brands

VanDamme Associates, Inc.

Webedia Group

StarChapter LLC

Matrix Group International Inc

Embassy IT Solutions

Euclid Technology LLC

ClubExpress Inc

Raklet LLC

Impexium Inc

Internet4associations

Member Evolution

Cvent

Emirates Telecommunications Group Co PJSC

Guesty

Software AG

Exotel

Embassy Group

Veltrix Consulting

AABDC

INETWORK Middle East LLC

Youssef + Partners Solid

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Association Technology Solutions Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900