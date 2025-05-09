Ukraine Today Closer To NATO Than Ever Before NATO Official

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relationship between Ukraine and NATO is strong and critically important for the future of both sides, and military assistance to Kyiv will continue.

Patrick Turner, Head of the NATO Representation to Ukraine, stated this during the 17th annual Kyiv Security Forum, Ukrinform reports.

"My message is simple - NATO stands firm with Ukraine and it will stand firm with Ukraine in the years to come. The relationship between Ukraine and NATO is stronger than ever. It's fundamental for the future of Ukraine and the future of NATO. We want to work together in an ever closer relationship," Turner said.

He added that Ukraine today is closer to NATO than it has ever been, noting that allies continue to provide Ukraine with very large-scale equipment and training support.

Turner recalled that in 2024, NATO members provided Ukraine with over EUR 50 billion in security assistance - roughly the same amount that Ukraine spent on its own defense and security last year.

"Just in the first three months of this year, allies pledged over EUR 20 billion more in security assistance for Ukraine. And the coming weeks and months will see further pledges and further delivery of support. Large-scale support will be needed for many years to come, and there are strong grounds for confidence that that support will be provided. That's strongly in the interest of NATO allies and of Ukraine," he said.

Turner stressed that the relationship between Ukraine and NATO is critically important for both sides' futures.

That is why NATO wants to see it strengthened in the years to come, he added.