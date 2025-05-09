Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Berlin, Washington Agree To Resolve Trade Disputes

Berlin, Washington Agree To Resolve Trade Disputes


2025-05-09 07:04:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Germany's newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed on the need to quickly resolve trade disputes.
This came during a phone conversation between both leaders, which focused on ways of resolving trade disputes between the U.S. and the European Union (EU), the Germany government's media office said in a press release.
Merz underlined that the U.S. remains an indispensable friend and partner of Germany, it said, quoting both sides as stressing the necessity of keeping the sharing of views and visits in order to reach a quick solution to trade disputes that erupted following Washington's announcement of tariffs on EU exports.
The U.S. is a key foreign market for German exports, mainly cars, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. (end)
anj


MENAFN09052025000071011013ID1109528290

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search