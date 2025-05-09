403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Berlin, Washington Agree To Resolve Trade Disputes
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Germany's newly elected Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday agreed on the need to quickly resolve trade disputes.
This came during a phone conversation between both leaders, which focused on ways of resolving trade disputes between the U.S. and the European Union (EU), the Germany government's media office said in a press release.
Merz underlined that the U.S. remains an indispensable friend and partner of Germany, it said, quoting both sides as stressing the necessity of keeping the sharing of views and visits in order to reach a quick solution to trade disputes that erupted following Washington's announcement of tariffs on EU exports.
The U.S. is a key foreign market for German exports, mainly cars, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. (end)
anj
This came during a phone conversation between both leaders, which focused on ways of resolving trade disputes between the U.S. and the European Union (EU), the Germany government's media office said in a press release.
Merz underlined that the U.S. remains an indispensable friend and partner of Germany, it said, quoting both sides as stressing the necessity of keeping the sharing of views and visits in order to reach a quick solution to trade disputes that erupted following Washington's announcement of tariffs on EU exports.
The U.S. is a key foreign market for German exports, mainly cars, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. (end)
anj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment