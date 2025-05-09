403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
N. Korea Leader Guides Missile Test, Stresses Nuke Readiness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 9 (KUNA) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a long-range artillery strike drill, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday, a day after Pyongyang fired multiple ballistic missiles into the sea.
Kim "guided the joint striking drill of long-range artillery and missile systems the joint striking drill of long-range artillery and missile systems" on the previous day, which mobilized 600mm multiple rocket launchers and the Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missile, the KCNA said.
The drill was aimed at familiarizing military units with the operation of those guns and missile attack systems, the report said.
Stressing the need to steadily enhance the pivotal role of the nuclear forces in all aspects of the strategies to deter war and fight it, Kim said, "It is very important to constantly perfect the regular combat readiness of the nuclear forces."
Kim also said that his country "should continue to direct efforts to steadily improving the long-range precision striking capability and efficiency of weapon systems."
The report came after South Korea's military said Thursday it detected launches of various types of short-range ballistic missiles from the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan. (end)
mk
Kim "guided the joint striking drill of long-range artillery and missile systems the joint striking drill of long-range artillery and missile systems" on the previous day, which mobilized 600mm multiple rocket launchers and the Hwasongpho-11-Ka tactical ballistic missile, the KCNA said.
The drill was aimed at familiarizing military units with the operation of those guns and missile attack systems, the report said.
Stressing the need to steadily enhance the pivotal role of the nuclear forces in all aspects of the strategies to deter war and fight it, Kim said, "It is very important to constantly perfect the regular combat readiness of the nuclear forces."
Kim also said that his country "should continue to direct efforts to steadily improving the long-range precision striking capability and efficiency of weapon systems."
The report came after South Korea's military said Thursday it detected launches of various types of short-range ballistic missiles from the North's eastern coastal city of Wonsan. (end)
mk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment