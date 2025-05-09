403
Tehran Dismisses Western Reports About Secret Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 9 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday denied recent western reports alleging that there is a new secret nuclear facility in the country's eastern Province of Semnan.
In a post on X, the Iranian foreign minister underlined that such reports are just part of attempts to undermine ongoing nuclear talks held between Iran and the U.S.
"With the resumption of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., more satellite images are being published to strike horror in an accurate and carefully considered way," Araghchi added.
He accused the Israeli occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to sabotage talks with the U.S. on the nuclear deal.
Fox News reported that it had exclusively obtained satellite images purportedly showing a secret Iranian nuclear facility in Semnan Province.
Muscat and Rome have hosted three rounds of indirect nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, in the presence of the Iranian foreign minister and U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. (end)
