TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4163 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on July 2, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood

Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia

May 8, 2025

Contact: Investor Relations

1-800-667-4871

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

