MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt one of the top menswear brands of the year

NEW YORK CITY, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt one of the top menswear brands of the year, highlighting its dedication to clothing quality and craftsmanship. The recognition is part of Expert Consumers' ongoing evaluation of companies that consistently deliver excellence in product standards and design integrity.

Best Men's Clothing



Charles Tyrwhitt - a British menswear brand known for its well-made shirts, timeless style, and commitment to quality and ethical production.

Charles Tyrwhitt was founded in 1986 by Nick Wheeler with a clear mission: to make the finest shirts using quality materials and offer them at a fair price. This remains at the core of the brand nearly four decades later. From its early days as a mail-order business to its current status as a global menswear name, Charles Tyrwhitt has maintained a product-first approach, prioritizing fit, durability, and attention to detail.

A cornerstone of Charles Tyrwhitt's appeal is the durability and precision of its shirts. Each garment is designed in-house in London and produced using high-quality cotton, carefully selected finishes, and reinforced stitching techniques to ensure longevity. The brand offers multiple fits, including classic, slim, extra slim, and super slim, to provide tailored options for a wide range of customers. It is also known for its customizable collar and cuff choices.

The company's signature multibuy model encourages customers to invest in wardrobe staples without compromising on quality. This pricing structure echoes Charles Tyrwhitt's belief that high standards should be accessible, not a luxury reserved for a few. The model also emphasizes the brand's commitment to consistency across its product line, letting customers build their wardrobe for both business and casual settings.

In addition to shirts, the brand applies the same rigorous quality control to its suits, outerwear, and knitwear. The classic British style tailoring and modern fabric technology allow for a refined fit with functional comfort. Charles Tyrwhitt also invests in product innovation through its internal initiative known as Lapwing, a program aimed at enhancing design and garment development while preserving the integrity of traditional menswear staples.

Charles Tyrwhitt is currently running several seasonal offers where customers can purchase four white shirts for $259 , with savings of up to $255 automatically applied at checkout. Another ongoing promotion lets shoppers take 15% off their order by using the code TAKE15. For Memorial Day, the brand is offering five shirts or polos for $225, alongside a 20% discount on all other items sitewide.

Craftsmanship and Ethics: Charles Tyrwhitt's Enduring Appeal

The company's dedication to quality is not limited to end products. It also extends to its sourcing and production methods. Charles Tyrwhitt is a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative and upholds transparency in its supply chain. The brand publicly shares its Modern Slavery & Ethical Trading Statement and continually works to improve conditions across its manufacturing partnerships. These practices ensure that high standards in clothing quality are matched by responsible production.

Nick Wheeler's continued involvement in the business has helped maintain a focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement. From his original concept to today's international operations, the brand has remained consistent in its pursuit of clothing that combines functionality, elegance, and reliability.

Through its partnerships, such as its ongoing work with the Prince's Trust, Charles Tyrwhitt also ties product excellence to broader social responsibility. These efforts further support the company's long-term credibility in the eyes of both consumers and the fashion industry.

Expert Consumers' recognition of Charles Tyrwhitt as a top menswear brand highlights not only its product consistency but its ability to adapt traditional tailoring principles to meet the demands of modern lifestyles. In a market often saturated with fleeting trends and fast fashion, Charles Tyrwhitt has maintained a steady course - prioritizing well-made garments that offer enduring value.

For a more in-depth review of Charles Tyrwhitt menswear , please visit the Expert Consumer website .

About Charles Tyrwhitt

Founded in 1986, Charles Tyrwhitt is a British menswear brand specializing in shirts, suits, shoes, and accessories focusing on quality, value, and timeless style. Headquartered in London, the company designs all products in-house and offers a multi-buy pricing model that helps customers build their wardrobe easily. Committed to ethical sourcing and responsible business practices, Charles Tyrwhitt is a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative and maintains transparency across its supply chain. Through its strong e-commerce presence and global customer base, the brand continues to balance its heritage roots with modern innovation and sustainability.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

CONTACT: Drew Thomas (...)