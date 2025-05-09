WEMIX Charts Strategic Path For Recovery And Global Growth

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)WEMIX , the blockchain-powered gaming platform by WEMADE, has announced a wide-ranging strategic response designed to reinforce ecosystem stability, strengthen investor confidence, and accelerate global expansion.

Strategic Response to Market Challenges

Following an incident involving the WEMIX PLAY Bridge earlier this year, the WEMIX team implemented decisive measures to stabilize its ecosystem. The company's swift and structured actions aim to address both short-term volatility and long-term operational resilience.

Multi-Phase Coin Buyback



Phase One (March 14 – April 21, 2025): WEMIX successfully repurchased over 10 million coins, equivalent to approximately USD 7.5 million. The repurchase applied TWAP (Time-Weighted Average Price) and VWAP (Volume-Weighted Average Price) strategies to mitigate the impact on market pricing. Phase Two (Announced April 22, 2025): An additional 20 million coins are targeted for acquisition. Further details will be shared following the program's completion. This step is part of a broader effort to reduce supply and signal long-term confidence.

Game Expansion and Infrastructure Development

Multiple new games are scheduled for release this year, featuring updated tokenomics and enhanced NFT integration. These launches are expected to strengthen the platform's position within both the gaming and blockchain sectors.

System Stability and Security Enhancements

In March 2025, WEMIX completed comprehensive maintenance to reinforce platform infrastructure. These upgrades focused on scalability, security, and service reliability.

Transparent Governance

WEMADE has prioritized transparent communication throughout this process. All buyback activity has been independently audited, with regular progress updates provided to holders.

About WEMADE

WEMADE is a South Korea-based technology and gaming company with 25 years of experience in digital innovation. Best known for The Legend of Mir IP, WEMADE has expanded its vision through the WEMIX platform, which powers a global ecosystem of Web3 games, NFTs, DeFi, and token-based services. The company is committed to building sustainable digital economies where developers, players, and partners can grow together in a secure and open environment: