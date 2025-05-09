Mulberry Leaf Extract Strategic Business Report 2025 | Growing Demand For Natural Weight Management And Blood Sugar Control Solutions Boosts Market For Mulberry Leaf Extract

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mulberry Leaf Extract - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Mulberry Leaf Extract was estimated at US$1.8 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2024 to 2030.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Mulberry Leaf Extract market.

How Are Regulatory Approvals and Market Trends Shaping the Growth of Mulberry Leaf Extract?

Regulatory compliance and consumer preferences are playing a significant role in shaping the mulberry leaf extract market. As demand for botanical supplements grows, governing bodies such as the FDA and EFSA are implementing stricter quality control measures to ensure product safety and efficacy.

Transparency in labeling, clinical substantiation of health claims, and adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) are becoming critical factors for market acceptance. The growing interest in clean-label products has also influenced brands to use non-GMO, pesticide-free, and organic-certified mulberry leaf extract, further boosting its credibility among health-conscious consumers.

Additionally, the rise of personalized nutrition has increased demand for plant-based extracts that cater to specific health conditions, such as diabetes, weight management, and anti-aging. The combination of regulatory standardization and evolving consumer preferences is expected to accelerate the adoption of mulberry leaf extract in mainstream health and wellness markets.

What Are the Key Growth Drivers in the Mulberry Leaf Extract Market?

The growth in the mulberry leaf extract market is driven by several factors, including increasing consumer awareness of natural health solutions, rising prevalence of metabolic disorders, and expanding applications in nutraceuticals and functional foods. The shift toward plant-based and herbal remedies has propelled the demand for mulberry leaf extract as a natural alternative to synthetic medications.

The expanding research on its potential benefits in weight loss, lipid metabolism, and cognitive health has created new opportunities for product development. The booming e-commerce sector has also played a crucial role in market expansion, making mulberry leaf extract-based products more accessible to a global audience.

Additionally, partnerships between nutraceutical companies and clinical researchers are driving product innovation, ensuring scientifically validated formulations with targeted health benefits. As the demand for holistic and preventive healthcare continues to rise, the mulberry leaf extract market is expected to experience sustained growth, reinforcing its position as a key ingredient in the evolving health and wellness industry.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Mulberry Leaf Extract market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.

Segments:



Product Form (Powdered Extract, Liquid Extract, Capsules/Tablets, Tea Bags, Oil Extract)

Distribution Channel (Direct Sales Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel, Pharmacies Distribution Channel, Retail Stores Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels) Application (Dietary Supplements Application, Functional Food & Beverages Application, Pharmaceuticals Application, Cosmetics & Personal Care Application, Animal Feed & Nutrition Application, Other Applications)

Key Insights:



Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Powdered Extract segment, which is expected to reach US$705.7 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.2%. The Liquid Extract segment is also set to grow at 2.2% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis : Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $492.4 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 3.9% CAGR to reach $381.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of players such as ACE Biotechnology, Anhui Pston Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Botanic Healthcare, Herb Green Health Biotech, Herbo Nutra and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:

