Target Hospitality Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH ), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 19, 2025. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Monday, May 19, 2025, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results. The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at . First Quarter 2025 Conference Call Information

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT Direct Phone Dial:

Traditional (operator assisted) Domestic: 1-800-836-8184

Please utilize the Direct Phone Dial option to be immediately entered into the conference call once you are ready to connect.

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

