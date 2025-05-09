Castellum, Inc. Reports First Year-Over-Year Organic Revenue Growth With Q1 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VIENNA, Va., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. ("Castellum" or the "Company") (NYSE-American: CTM), a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software services company focused on the federal government, announces certain highlights of its operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $11.7 million, an increase from $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and up from $11.3 million in the first quarter of 2024. This marks the Company's first year-over-year organic revenue growth as a listed company, signaling a significant turning point in its operational trajectory.

The Company reported a smaller operating loss of $(1.1) million, including non-cash and non-recurring charges, compared to $(1.6) million in Q4 2024 and $(4.0) million in Q1 2024 - reflecting both improved cost discipline and enhanced operating leverage.

In addition to the top-line growth, Castellum ended the quarter with a record cash balance of $13.3 million as of March 31, 2025, up from $12.3 million at December 31, 2024, reinforcing its commitment to financial strength and operational efficiency.

“I'm very encouraged by the momentum in Q1,” said Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer .“Posting our first year-over-year organic revenue growth is a milestone for Castellum. It reflects stronger execution, increased customer confidence, and a more focused approach to delivering results.”

During the quarter, the Company began executing on the previously announced contract supporting the U.S. Navy's PMA-290 program , a strategic win aligned with Castellum's long-term growth objectives.

"This five-year, $103 million contract win was a key achievement for our team and is already contributing to our 2025 performance," said Ives. "It fortifies our rock-solid business base and underscores the strength and unmatched talents and professionalism of our people, our in-demand world-class capabilities, the trust our customers place in us, and the strong and steady progress we're making in building a more resilient, opportunity-rich business for the long term."

About Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM):

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE-American: CTM) is a cybersecurity, electronic warfare, and software engineering services company focused on the federal government -

