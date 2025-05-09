Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stelara (Ustekinumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added tooffering.This Stelara (Ustekinumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Stelara (Ustekinumab) is a monoclonal antibody that targets interleukin-12 (IL-12) and interleukin-23 (IL-23), two key proteins involved in inflammatory and autoimmune responses. It is commonly used to treat conditions such as moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. The key players operating in the stelara (ustekinumab) market is Johnson & Johnson. North America was the largest region in the stelara (ustekinumab) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Market growth during the historical period can be attributed to increased healthcare spending, the expansion of specialty drug distribution channels, the growth of clinical trial programs, investments in research and development, and the greater use of telemedicine, which has improved treatment access.

The expected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expanding indications for Stelara, the rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases, its high efficacy in refractory cases compared to alternatives, increased awareness among patients and healthcare providers, and a growing focus on personalized medicine. Key trends in the forecast period include the adoption of biologic therapies, the development of advanced drug delivery systems, the rise of data-driven healthcare systems, partnerships and licensing agreements between pharmaceutical companies, and advancements in biologics manufacturing technologies.

The growing prevalence of psoriasis is expected to drive the growth of the stelara (ustekinumab) market in the future. Psoriasis patients are individuals dealing with a chronic autoimmune disorder that speeds up skin cell turnover, resulting in red, scaly patches. The rise in psoriasis prevalence can be attributed to factors such as better diagnosis, environmental triggers, genetic predisposition, and an aging population. Stelara (ustekinumab) works by targeting and inhibiting interleukin-12 and interleukin-23, which helps psoriasis patients by effectively reducing inflammation and plaque formation.

This leads to improved skin clearance and long-term symptom management, ultimately enhancing patients' quality of life. For instance, in May 2024, a report from the National Library of Medicine, a U.S.-based medical library, revealed that in 2022, psoriasis prevalence increased to 0.221%, with 6,930 cases of PsA reported in a population of 3,133,500. As a result, the rising prevalence of psoriasis patients is expected to fuel the growth of the stelara (ustekinumab) market.

A key trend in the stelara (ustekinumab) market is the development of innovative products, such as Stelara biosimilars, which offer a cost-effective treatment option for patients with chronic inflammatory conditions. Stelara biosimilars are biologically similar medications designed to replicate the therapeutic effects of Stelara (Ustekinumab), targeting IL-12 and IL-23 to treat autoimmune diseases like psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. For example, in October 2024, Accord BioPharma Inc., a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved IMULDOSA (ustekinumab-srlf), a biosimilar to Johnson & Johnson's STELARA (ustekinumab).

IMULDOSA is notable for its broad indications, providing treatment for adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis, moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. It is also uniquely indicated for pediatric patients aged 6 years and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis, making it versatile across different age groups. This wide range of indications positions IMULDOSA as a valuable treatment for various immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

In December 2023, Lotus Pharmaceutical, a Taiwan-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Favorex Pte Ltd. to introduce a biosimilar of ustekinumab to the South Korean market. With this collaboration, Lotus Pharmaceutical aims to leverage Favorex Pte Ltd.'s expertise and market presence to bring a cost-effective biosimilar of ustekinumab to South Korea, addressing the demand for affordable biologic therapies while expanding its presence in the region's pharmaceutical sector. Favorex Pte Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company based in Singapore.

