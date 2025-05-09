April In Review: 13 Top Consumer Press Releases

The John Deere x Dovetail Workwear collection was developed through close collaboration with female farmers, ensuring their voices and needs are represented at every stage, from product design to wear testing. Design prioritizes fit, performance, and durability on the farm, with features like high-stretch, midweight fabric and a split hem for a smooth fit over boots.This fundraising total exceeds the $25 million raised during last year's campaign this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has raised $143 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.Fans can enjoy a fresh take on Frosty with the introduction of Frosty SwirlsTM, which feature new sauces, and Frosty FusionsTM, which include sauces and various sweet treat mix-ins such as Pop-Tarts® and OREO® cookies. Frosty Swirls will be available nationwide April 15 and Frosty Fusions will follow with nationwide availability beginning May 12.Picture the center of a Reese's nestled inside a crunchy pretzel-a mouthwatering combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. The secret to this treat? A thick and creamy peanut butter filling that delivers Reese's iconic taste.From the makers of High Noon hard seltzer, this new vodka lemonade is on a mission to deliver a sessionable, premium drink choice to consumers, while also giving back to organizations supporting dog rescue. Lucky One Lemonade is only 100 calories, gluten free and made with no added sugar, artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. It comes in four unique flavors: Original, Peach, Blueberry and Raspberry.As croissant-shaped accessories take center stage on the runway this year, Panera debuts a limited-edition bag that's equal parts style and function. Unlike runway croissant clutches, the Panera Croissant Clutch is perfectly sized to fit an actual Croissant Toast Sandwich and insulated to keep it warm for a delicious meal on-the-go.Weighing just 6.3oz (180g), Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra is the world's lightest 70cl Scotch whisky glass bottle. Using new, patented glass technology developed by Diageo's design team this lighter, lower-carbon bottle embodies the future of luxury packaging, fusing sustainability with exceptional craftsmanship.From the world-famous Chicken Sandwich to brand new menu items, and of course our signature Cajun sides, Popeyes has found new ways to bring that punch of pickle flavor you crave. The new menu includes the Pickle Glaze Sandwich, Pickle Glaze Bone-In & Boneless Wings, Fried Pickles, and of course, Pickle Lemonade."We know that savings at the pump is a huge benefit for Walmart+ members, and one that can really add up for families who are constantly on the move," said Joe Korabek, U.S. Consumer Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil. "We wanted to do something special for Walmart+ members as we head into the busy driving season – and we thought having a chance to win a new truck for 50 cents would be something members would be delighted to participate in!"Every dive bar tells its story through sound - the welcome creak of the door, the familiar clink of High Life, and the low hum of conversations. Now, Miller High Life is bottling up its own Dive Bar Sounds, the first-ever beer-infused vinyl record made with The Champagne of Beers inside.The Bottomless Burger Passes will be available for purchase starting April 17. Guests who purchase this limited-time offer will receive an exclusive black-and-gold card in the mail for redemption from May 1-31, 2025. Red Robin's Bottomless Burger Pass is redeemable for one gourmet burger of guests' choice served with a bottomless side each day of the month of May.Spanning over 1,200 square feet of immersive and interactive retail space, CardVault by Tom Brady at American Dream will offer rare and premium trading cards, industry-leading authentication services, and an exclusive VIP trading experience.This marks the sixth iteration of the Fenway Tarp Tote, each edition tied to a moment in Red Sox history-from Big Papi's retirement to charitable support for The One Fund. Like its predecessors, this version turns something functional into something deeply personal, offering fans a chance to carry a piece of Fenway with them wherever they go.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

Among the consumer news that was distributed in April, the PR Newswire team was able to spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.



April Fool's Day: April Fool's Day 2025 continued the tradition of playful storytelling, with brands using humor to capture customer attention. Even celebrities joined in on the fun. A Raising Cane's x IPSY partnership had Cardi B applying Cane's Sauce to her face. Meanwhile, the Staypineapple hotel boutique brand was busy switching their guest beds for dog beds. On the beverage side of things, Natural Grocers launched Savory Spritzers such as Raw Onion Water and Roasted Chicken Water. These lighthearted releases served as effective tools in brand visibility and personality. Music Festivals: Palm Desert spent a majority of the month filled with festival attendees as Coachella (April 11-13 and April 18-20) and Stagecoach (April 25-27) provided dynamic lineups and immersive experiences. At Coachella, Sol de Janeiro introduced Casa Cheirosa, a bold, 30x30-foot sensory playground with six zones that celebrate the full spectrum of scent. As Stagecoach's exclusive energy drink partner, Monster Energy's 50x60-foot activation area was one of the hottest spots at Stagecoach complete with dance floors, customizable country gear and, of course, caffeine. These activations helped to give attendees their social media content while also spreading brand awareness.

Coming Up: In May, we anticipate seeing consumer releases related to the Kentucky Derby and Mother's Day. Plus, other calendar events like the Met Gala, Cinco de Mayo and Memorial Day are sure to see their own time in the retail spotlight this month.

Do you have a retail press release to distribute in May? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

SOURCE PR Newswire