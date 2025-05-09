Navigating Regulatory Barriers In China's And Thailand's Animal Feed And Feed Additives Market - Online Training Course (June 26, 2025)
The market demand for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand is substantial. However, companies must navigate different regulatory barriers in each country.
This course aims to provide practical advice and guidance on successfully obtaining market approval for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the necessary requirements.
Throughout the programme, expert speakers will elucidate relevant regulations and registration procedures through presentations, while also addressing participant questions.
Benefits of attending
- Understand the relevant regulatory systems and frameworks Gain an insight into the specific data requirements Explore registration processes Learn the associated testing requirements Consider the costs for obtaining market approval
Certifications:
- CPD: 2.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This event will be beneficial to companies interested in expanding into the Chinese and Thai markets, as well as to registration personnel responsible for market approval matters:
- New entrants to registration departments Feed/feed additive product manufacturers Registration managers Research and development departments Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities
Course Agenda:
China market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives
Regulatory framework
- Definition and categories of feed/feed additives in China Competent authorities and responsibilities Overview of regulations and inventories
Registration of imported feed/feed additives in China
- Overview of market access requirements for feed/feed additives in China Customs approval for import registration Registration process General data requirements Timeline and recommended arrangements Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) approval for imported product registration Registration types Requirements for testing in China and general considerations Validity period of registration Other key points (pre-consultation service by MARA, special test guidance)
Thailand market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives
Animal feed regulations in Thailand
- Definitions and categories of specifically controlled animal feed
Registration of animal feed in Thailand
- Registration process overview Product registration data requirements Timeline for registration Government fees Validity period of registration
