Navigating Regulatory Barriers In China's And Thailand's Animal Feed And Feed Additives Market - Online Training Course (June 26, 2025)

The market demand for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand is substantial. However, companies must navigate different regulatory barriers in each country.

This course aims to provide practical advice and guidance on successfully obtaining market approval for feed/feed additives in China and Thailand. Participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of the necessary requirements.

Throughout the programme, expert speakers will elucidate relevant regulations and registration procedures through presentations, while also addressing participant questions.

Benefits of attending



Understand the relevant regulatory systems and frameworks

Gain an insight into the specific data requirements

Explore registration processes

Learn the associated testing requirements Consider the costs for obtaining market approval

Certifications:



CPD: 2.5 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This event will be beneficial to companies interested in expanding into the Chinese and Thai markets, as well as to registration personnel responsible for market approval matters:



New entrants to registration departments

Feed/feed additive product manufacturers

Registration managers

Research and development departments Academics with an interest in commercialising opportunities

Course Agenda:

China market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Regulatory framework



Definition and categories of feed/feed additives in China

Competent authorities and responsibilities Overview of regulations and inventories

Registration of imported feed/feed additives in China



Overview of market access requirements for feed/feed additives in China

Customs approval for import registration

Registration process

General data requirements

Timeline and recommended arrangements

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) approval for imported product registration

Registration types

Requirements for testing in China and general considerations

Validity period of registration Other key points (pre-consultation service by MARA, special test guidance)

Thailand market access and regulatory requirements for feed/feed additives

Animal feed regulations in Thailand

Definitions and categories of specifically controlled animal feed

Registration of animal feed in Thailand



Registration process overview

Product registration data requirements

Timeline for registration

Government fees Validity period of registration

