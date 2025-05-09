12 Top Press Releases From April

Building on 30 years of its legendary capability, the next generation of Outback is here.The AS-DT1 leverages miniaturization and optical lens technologies from Sony's machine vision industrial cameras making it ideal for applications where space and weight constraints are paramount, including drones, robotics, and more.The John Deere x Dovetail Workwear collection was developed through close collaboration with female farmers, ensuring their voices and needs are represented at every stage, from product design to wear testing. Design prioritizes fit, performance, and durability on the farm, with features like high-stretch, midweight fabric and a split hem for a smooth fit over boots.This fundraising total exceeds the $25 million raised during last year's campaign this year's donation, Jersey Mike's has raised $143 million for local charities since Month of Giving began in 2011.The issue has five worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis.We may have reached the summit of snacking with this one. Picture the center of a Reese's nestled inside a crunchy pretzel-a mouthwatering combination that perfectly balances salty and sweet. The secret to this treat? A thick and creamy peanut butter filling that delivers Reese's iconic taste.The post-merger company will maintain a single fleet of approximately 310 Embraer 170/175 ("E-Jet") aircraft, with over 1,250 daily departures, across both airlines' existing flying networks and will operate within Mesa's and Republic's current basing structures and routes.Now, First Class guests flying between San Francisco and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport can once again indulge in Chef Brandon Jew's expertly crafted dishes, bringing a modern twist to Cantonese cuisine in the skies. New this year, Alaska is expanding the guest experience by adding Chef Jew's dishes to First Class menus on flights from San Francisco to Boston, Washington D.C. (Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport) and Orlando."Our Leaders Strategy approach works well in this dynamic, fast-growing, global industry because deep expertise and exceptional leadership are critical differentiators – Worldpay is a perfect example. We are excited to continue investing in the space and building upon our experience and executive relationships," commented KJ McConnell, Managing Director at GTCR.The new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal sets a global benchmark for cruise infrastructure as the first in the industry to implement a complete biometric journey with digital identity verification for a seamless embarkation experience. The 492,678 square foot facility is capable of processing up to 36,000 passengers daily and was developed with the guest experience at its core.Under the terms of the agreement, LGP will acquire a majority interest in Crunch Fitness from TPG Growth and Crunch's minority shareholders. Founded in 1989 in New York City's Greenwich Village, Crunch has grown from a single gym with a unique "No Judgments" philosophy into one of the fastest-growing and most respected fitness brands in the world.With fiscal 2024 revenue of approximately $1.8 billion, a national network of over 3,200 specialized installers and long-standing relationships with single-family and multifamily homebuilders as well as property managers, ADG will expand Lowe's Pro offering into a new distribution channel within a highly fragmented, approximately $50 billion market.

Read more of the latest releases from PR Newswire.

Trending Topics

In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team identified several larger trending topics in March:



Earth Day/Earth Month: This year's theme, "Our Power, Our Planet ," focused on renewable energy and clean electricity. Companies took the theme to heart by sharing updates in energy efficient washing machines , investments in renewable natural gas and solar panel donations . Other brands went outside the main theme while still focusing on sustainability. Our team spotted announcements for initiatives in recycling , secondhand shopping , eco-friendly travel , sustainability in video games and more.

NAB Show: The annual tradeshow from the National Association of Broadcasters took place in Las Vegas in early April. Cutting-edge tools and technologies as well as must-see insights were shared via PR Newswire, including innovative phone and camera accessories for creators , award-winning streaming technology , AI-powered filmmaking equipment and an internet radio expansion in Mexico.

Baseball Season: With football and basketball seasons ended or winding down, April gave way to a new season of America's pastime. We saw various releases cross the wire as baseball season swung into action. While the Dodgers partnered with a popular meat snack , L created a new tote for the Red Sox. Lysol celebrated the umpires and Coors Light made things slightly better for fans in seats with less-than-stellar views . Plus, the Women's Pro Baseball League announced the first tryouts for women's baseball in over 70 years.

Tax Day: As April 15 approached, brands shared tax filing tools, tips, the latest tax survey results, ways to de-stress and more. Intuit partnered with Google Cloud AI to expand its autofill tax returns for the ten most common U.S. tax forms. Financial security company Finesca offered tips for how to use a tax refund . And to help ease the stress of tax filing, Planet Fitness offered free HydroMassages and boutique hotel brand Staypineapple covered sales taxes and amenity fees during a special promotion. Earnings: The latest earnings period kicked off in mid-April and we got our first look at how new tariffs and the state of the economy impacted financial results in the first quarter. Among the month's most-read earnings announcements: United Airlines , Dow , AbbVie and IBM .

Coming up: In May, we expect the wire to be full of summer news – from the food to the travel and events. Plus, with a packed May calendar featuring Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Kentucky Derby and International Nurses Day, our team will be watching for related headlines crossing the wire.

