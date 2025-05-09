April In Review: 11 Top Technology Press Releases

In addition to its ability to accurately measure distances both indoors and outdoors, the sensor's compact, lightweight design and rigid aluminum housing allow for integration into a wide range of devices, such as food service robots in restaurants, autonomous mobile robots in warehouses, and drones used for inspections and surveys.With more than eight years of development and four years of real-world deployments in California and Texas, Nuro is one of the few companies to have successfully deployed driverless technology at city scale with no safety driver.Protect AI's solutions and team of experts will enable Palo Alto Networks to more quickly and comprehensively accelerate its vision for Prisma AIRSTM, the industry's most complete AI security platform. Prisma AIRS will offer customers unparalleled protection for one of the most transformative technologies of our time.This collaboration will help shape the moments that entertain and inspire by equipping the storytellers at Disney with the next generation of tools to bring their creative visions to life leveraging Deloitte's emerging technology capabilities and deep sector knowledge of its Media & Entertainment Practice.While Character AI users have recently voiced growing dissatisfaction - particularly over aggressive content filters and delayed response times - CHAI users are celebrating the app's steady improvements and immersive chat experience.The plant will use sustainable materials like sugarcane bagasse and trimmings from prudent forest management to produce clean energy while capturing 680,000 metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide per year for permanent storage or beneficial use, like as a feedstock for low-carbon natural gas or other synthetic fuels."Over his 26 years at Lockheed Martin, Evan [Scott] has earned the utmost respect as an experienced finance and operations leader, with deep understanding of our business and mission. I am confident he is the right choice to drive our continued growth and lead our finance organization with excellence," said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and CEO James Taiclet.These results further demonstrate CoreWeave as an industry-leading cloud infrastructure services provider. This year, the company became the first to offer general availability of NVIDIA GB200 NVL72-based instances."This milestone marks a tremendous collective effort from the entire Worldpay team, and we are enthusiastic about the future with Global Payments," said Charles Drucker, CEO of Worldpay. "The progress over the past two years was made possible thanks to the invaluable partnership with GTCR."To present The Wizard of Oz at Sphere, which opens in Las Vegas on August 28, 2025, Google Cloud and Google DeepMind are working together to deploy fine-tuned Gemini models, Veo 2, and Imagen 3 to intelligently enhance the film's resolution, extend backgrounds, and digitally recreate existing characters who would otherwise not appear on the same screen."Our agentic platform –already deployed and optimizing mission critical workflows in highly regulated industries – satisfies all 276 r2 control requirements, including the 51 new AI risk management factor control requirements," said Mamoon Yunus, CEO of Quantum Gears.

Space technology: NASA had important announcements in April including welcoming Bangladesh as an Artemis Accords signatory and its participation at the 40th Space Symposium in Colorado. It also launched a summer high school engineering program to provide essential career readiness tools for work in the aerospace sector. NASA also announced the completion of astronaut Don Pettit's mission to the ISS as well as the launch of the 32nd SpaceX resupply mission . Apart from NASA, space technology news included United Launch Alliance's successful launch of Amazon's Kuiper-1 mission and Voyager's Clear Dust-Repellent Coating (CDRC) landing on the moon .

Acquisitions: Major technology sector acquisition news also dominated the wire in April. Siemens announced multiple acquisitions, including DownStream Technologies , Wevolver and AdvantageGo . Other announcements included IBM acquiring Hakkoda Inc. , ABC Technologies' acquisition of TI Fluid Systems and Marvell Technology announcing the acquisition of its Automotive Ethernet business for $2.5 billion. RSAC: The 34th RSA Conference, the world's largest and most influential cybersecurity conference, ran April 28-May 1 in San Francisco. In the lead up to the conference, the company announced a membership platform with resources and tools to support the cybersecurity community and also showcased its lineup of prominent keynote speakers for the conference. The company also hosted its annual Innovation Sandbox Contest , which named ProjectDiscovery as the "Most Innovative Startup."

