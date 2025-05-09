Florida Governor Ron Desantis Joins Olympia Pharmaceuticals In Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Sister Pharmacy, Wesley Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new Orlando-based 503B pharmacy plans to hire 100 Floridians this year while reducing medication costs and increasing transparency for consumers

ORLANDO, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Pharmaceuticals , a state-of-the-art 503B compounding facility and Olympia Pharmaceuticals' new sister brand, proudly celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and facility tour at its new location in Orlando. This significant milestone marks the launch of the nation's most advanced 503B outsourcing facility, a 55,000-square-foot space capable of producing over 300,000 vials per week, which plans to hire more than 100 Floridians this year.

Wesley Pharmaceuticals was joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the ribbon-cutting ceremony as he advocates for broader healthcare policy goals. As a 503B pharmacy, Wesley Pharmaceuticals is helping to address drug shortages, reduce medication costs, increase pharmaceutical transparency, and improve patient access.

“I am pleased to tour the Wesley facility today, which is bringing 100 Florida-based jobs to Central Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.“Florida is the #1 economy in the nation, and we are focused on investing in opportunities for our residents to access workforce training to land even more high-paying jobs.”

The event featured a guided tour of the cutting-edge facility, where attendees saw firsthand the advanced technology and processes that will support the production of high-quality compounded medications.

"We believe everyone deserves quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare," said co-founder and pharmacy consultant Stan Loomis. "This new facility will help provide quality service and affordable medication nationwide. As we begin this exciting journey, we want to grow our team with passionate individuals who share our vision. We're grateful for the support of our community as we move forward."

Following the success of its sister company, Olympia Pharmaceuticals has established itself as a leading force in the pharmaceutical industry, known for its exceptional quality, reliability, and innovation. As an FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facility, Olympia has earned the trust of healthcare providers and pharmacies nationwide. The company's commitment to excellence is reflected in its expansive product offerings, including both patient-specific and office-use compounded medications, along with a comprehensive inventory of traditional medications. Olympia has built a strong reputation for its meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and a highly skilled team of pharmacists and technicians, ensuring patients receive the highest quality medication.

Once the hiring process is finalized, Wesley will have a workforce of 150 employees, comprising both new recruits and existing staff, in the Central Florida region, fostering local job growth, economic progress, and improved access to top-tier pharmaceutical services. The name Wesley Pharmaceuticals pays tribute to the memory of Wesley Loomis, a former employee who tragically passed away in 2023. His legacy was honored through the creation of both the facility and the brand. Wesley's commitment to improving healthcare access lives on through the work being done at Wesley Pharmaceuticals.

“This facility and brand are a testament to our son Wesley, his spirit and our continued dedication to improving healthcare access for those in need,” continued Loomis.

Wesley Pharmaceuticals is now in the process of obtaining licenses nationwide and will be ready to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry by providing high-quality compounded medications to healthcare providers in all 50 states. To learn more, visit .

About Wesley Pharmaceuticals

Wesley Pharmaceuticals is a family-owned pharmaceutical company based in Orlando, Florida, committed to delivering high-quality compounded medications directly to healthcare providers and pharmacies. Established in 2024 as a sister brand to Olympia Pharmaceuticals, Wesley honors the legacy of Wesley Loomis, whose innovation continues to inspire the company's mission. Operating from a state-of-the-art, 55,000-square-foot 503B outsourcing facility soon to be registered with the FDA, Wesley Pharmaceuticals uses advanced manufacturing technologies to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency. The company plans to offer a comprehensive range of compounded medications, including sterile formulations and direct service to medical practices and pharmacies nationwide.

About Olympia Pharmaceuticals

Olympia Pharmaceuticals is a state-of-the-art, FDA 503B pharmaceutical outsourcing facility and 503A pharmacy supporting both patient-specific and office-use needs across the U.S. The team is made up of pharmacy technicians, pharmacists, microbiologists, and engineers, creating an educated and experienced staff knowledgeable in all facets of pharmacy. As an FDA-registered outsourcing facility, 503A pharmacy, Olympia offers over-the-counter and compounded medications with an extensive inventory of sterile injectables, and is the only outsourcing facility located in Central Florida.

