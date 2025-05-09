Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Embecta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend


2025-05-09 06:17:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 28, 2025.

About embecta
 embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

Contacts:

Media
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations 		Investors
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547
Contact IR



MENAFN09052025004107003653ID1109528160

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search