403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S B3 Balances Equity Slump With Fixed Income Gains To Maintain Stable Q1 2025 Earnings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) B3 (B3SA3), Brazil's leading stock exchange operator, reported recurring net income of R$1.13 billion ($188 million) for Q1 2025, matching 2024's figure but falling short of the R$1.16 billion ($193 million) analyst consensus.
The results, detailed in its quarterly earnings report, revealed a 7.5% annual revenue rise to R$2.39 billion ($398 million) despite equity trading revenue dropping 7.1% to R$510.8 million ($85.1 million).
Fixed income and derivatives cushioned the decline, with fixed income revenue climbing 22% to R$315.4 million ($52.6 million) and derivatives up 10% to R$880.9 million ($146.8 million).
A 29.3% surge in derivatives revenue per contract offset a 9.4% dip in trading volume. Cost discipline also played a role: expenses fell 11% year-over-year to R$1.05 billion ($175 million), partly due to expired amortization from the Cetip acquisition.
Excluding this, costs rose 9.7%. Share buybacks boosted earnings per share by 24.5% to R$0.21 ($0.035), while total net profit grew 16.5% to R$1.1 billion ($183 million) on one-time gains.
B3 Strengthens Diversification Amid Equity Market Headwinds
The company's Markets division-housing equities, derivatives, and fixed income-contributed R$1.8 billion ($300 million), or 67% of gross revenue. Corporate debt inventory expanded 26.1%, and new bank funding instruments rose 15.3%, signaling diversification efforts.
B3 unveiled weekly Ibovespa options and bond indices linked to Brazil's CDI and IPCA rates, aiming to capture growth as equities face headwinds.
Its 2025 capital expenditure is projected at R$240–330 million ($40–55 million), with adjusted operating expenses expected to hit R$2.26–2.45 billion ($377–408 million). A buyback program for up to 380 million shares and a 90–110% dividend payout ratio underscore shareholder commitments.
Analysts remain cautious, with seven recommending“buy” and eight“hold.” Debt/equity ratios reached 105.9%, up from 85.3% in 2024, though recurring EBITDA coverage stayed within targets.
While equity markets lag, B3' pivot to fixed income and derivatives-and tighter cost controls-highlight a strategic balancing act to sustain profitability amid Brazil's uneven economic recovery.
The results, detailed in its quarterly earnings report, revealed a 7.5% annual revenue rise to R$2.39 billion ($398 million) despite equity trading revenue dropping 7.1% to R$510.8 million ($85.1 million).
Fixed income and derivatives cushioned the decline, with fixed income revenue climbing 22% to R$315.4 million ($52.6 million) and derivatives up 10% to R$880.9 million ($146.8 million).
A 29.3% surge in derivatives revenue per contract offset a 9.4% dip in trading volume. Cost discipline also played a role: expenses fell 11% year-over-year to R$1.05 billion ($175 million), partly due to expired amortization from the Cetip acquisition.
Excluding this, costs rose 9.7%. Share buybacks boosted earnings per share by 24.5% to R$0.21 ($0.035), while total net profit grew 16.5% to R$1.1 billion ($183 million) on one-time gains.
B3 Strengthens Diversification Amid Equity Market Headwinds
The company's Markets division-housing equities, derivatives, and fixed income-contributed R$1.8 billion ($300 million), or 67% of gross revenue. Corporate debt inventory expanded 26.1%, and new bank funding instruments rose 15.3%, signaling diversification efforts.
B3 unveiled weekly Ibovespa options and bond indices linked to Brazil's CDI and IPCA rates, aiming to capture growth as equities face headwinds.
Its 2025 capital expenditure is projected at R$240–330 million ($40–55 million), with adjusted operating expenses expected to hit R$2.26–2.45 billion ($377–408 million). A buyback program for up to 380 million shares and a 90–110% dividend payout ratio underscore shareholder commitments.
Analysts remain cautious, with seven recommending“buy” and eight“hold.” Debt/equity ratios reached 105.9%, up from 85.3% in 2024, though recurring EBITDA coverage stayed within targets.
While equity markets lag, B3' pivot to fixed income and derivatives-and tighter cost controls-highlight a strategic balancing act to sustain profitability amid Brazil's uneven economic recovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment