Brazil’S Petz Battles Distribution Woes As Profits Plunge 87% Amid Expansion Efforts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petz (PETZ3), Brazil's second-largest pet care retailer, revealed a stark contrast between revenue growth and profitability in its Q1 2025 earnings report released Thursday.
Net revenue rose 7.9% year-over-year to R$839.2 million ($139.9 million), but adjusted net profit collapsed 86.7% to R$1.06 million ($0.18 million), with operational bottlenecks and cost pressures eroding margins.
The company' distribution center struggles dominated quarterly performance. A warehouse expansion project caused severe overcrowding, reducing productivity as inventory levels surged by R$12 million ($2 million).
Temporary labor hires to address backlogs pushed selling, general, and administrative expenses up 10.6% to R$379 million ($63.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA fell 6.9% to R$55.99 million ($9.3 million), squeezing EBITDA margins to 6.7% from 7.6% a year earlier.
Physical store sales grew 10%, supported by 14 new locations opened in the past year, while e-commerce revenue climbed 8%. Same-store sales increased 6%, driven entirely by volume as pricing remained flat.
The B2B segment slumped 25%, reflecting Petz 's strategic pivot toward direct consumer channels. Gross margins held steady at 35.9%, aided by private-label products now comprising 18% of sales.
Debt levels drew attention as net debt ballooned to R$75.8 million ($12.6 million) from R$10.7 million ($1.8 million) in Q1 2024, though leverage remains modest at 0.3x EBITDA.
Capital expenditures fell 14.4% to R$30.3 million ($5.1 million) as management prioritized operational fixes over expansion. Free cash flow turned negative at -R$11 million (-$1.8 million).
Strategic moves signal attempts to diversify revenue streams. Petz launched "Seres Saúde," a pet health insurance plan, in five São Paulo stores and expanded its "Clubz" loyalty program nationally.
Petz Faces Short-Term Challenges Ahead of Merger with Cobasi
The pending merger with rival Cobasi, awaiting regulatory approval, aims to create a combined entity controlling 10% of Brazil's fragmented pet market. Supply chain disruptions extended beyond warehouses.
Relocation of the Zee Kitchen factory temporarily limited premium food inventories, though management expects restocking by Q2. Freight costs remained elevated despite partial mitigation through carrier negotiations.
Market observers note Petz's challenges mirror broader retail sector pains. Brazil's economic growth slowdown to 1.2% in 2025 has pressured consumer spending, while labor costs rose 9% nationally.
The company's stock has declined 22% year-to-date, underperforming the Bovespa index's 5% gain. Executives struck a cautiously optimistic tone, citing resolved distribution issues and upcoming merger synergies.
Guidance maintains full-year revenue growth projections of 9-12%, betting on omnichannel integration and higher-margin services. With Brazil's pet population exceeding 150 million, the long-term growth thesis remains intact, but short-term execution risks persist.
