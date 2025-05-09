403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Copel Posts 24% Profit Jump In Q1 2025 As Energy Sales And Cost Cuts Drive Growth
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copel (BVMF: CPLE6) reported a net income of R$664.7 million (US$110.8 million) for Q1 2025, a 24.6% annual increase, according to its earnings release. The Brazilian utility's EBITDA rose 24.1% to R$1.736 billion (US$289.3 million).
Revenue climbed 8.8% to R$5.89 billion (US$982 million) due to higher energy demand and improved operational efficiency. Adjusted net income, excluding one-time items, reached R$576.9 million (US$96.1 million), up 6.4% year-over-year.
Founded in 1954 and privatized in 2023, Copel operates as an integrated energy company with 7,000 MW of installed capacity, primarily from hydroelectric and wind sources. The firm serves 4.7 million customers across Paraná, Brazil's third-largest distribution network.
Post-privatization workforce reductions cut generation segment costs by 14% to R$242 million (US$40.3 million), while distribution investments hit R$678 million (US$113 million) in Q1, part of a R$3 billion (US$500 million) annual modernization plan.
Net debt fell to R$12.9 billion (US$2.15 billion), lowering leverage to 2.3x EBITDA from 2.6x in late 2024. Gross debt stood at R$19.4 billion (US$3.23 billion), balanced by R$6.5 billion (US$1.08 billion) in cash reserves.
Commercial note debt rose to R$1.008 billion (US$168 million) as the company prioritized short-term liquidity. Privatization-driven administrative savings are projected to reach R$200 million (US$33.3 million) annually, with 2025 targets focusing on EBITDA margins above 25% and debt reduction.
Energy sales to industrial and residential users grew 3.3%, reflecting Paraná's economic activity. Copel reduced its non-contracted energy exposure to 57 MWavg for 2025, securing higher-priced contracts amid Brazil's renewable expansion.
Challenges include regulatory shifts and interest rates, but diversified revenue streams and cost controls position the firm for sustained growth. The board approved Q1 results, reaffirming guidance aligned with Brazil's push for grid reliability and clean energy.
Revenue climbed 8.8% to R$5.89 billion (US$982 million) due to higher energy demand and improved operational efficiency. Adjusted net income, excluding one-time items, reached R$576.9 million (US$96.1 million), up 6.4% year-over-year.
Founded in 1954 and privatized in 2023, Copel operates as an integrated energy company with 7,000 MW of installed capacity, primarily from hydroelectric and wind sources. The firm serves 4.7 million customers across Paraná, Brazil's third-largest distribution network.
Post-privatization workforce reductions cut generation segment costs by 14% to R$242 million (US$40.3 million), while distribution investments hit R$678 million (US$113 million) in Q1, part of a R$3 billion (US$500 million) annual modernization plan.
Net debt fell to R$12.9 billion (US$2.15 billion), lowering leverage to 2.3x EBITDA from 2.6x in late 2024. Gross debt stood at R$19.4 billion (US$3.23 billion), balanced by R$6.5 billion (US$1.08 billion) in cash reserves.
Commercial note debt rose to R$1.008 billion (US$168 million) as the company prioritized short-term liquidity. Privatization-driven administrative savings are projected to reach R$200 million (US$33.3 million) annually, with 2025 targets focusing on EBITDA margins above 25% and debt reduction.
Energy sales to industrial and residential users grew 3.3%, reflecting Paraná's economic activity. Copel reduced its non-contracted energy exposure to 57 MWavg for 2025, securing higher-priced contracts amid Brazil's renewable expansion.
Challenges include regulatory shifts and interest rates, but diversified revenue streams and cost controls position the firm for sustained growth. The board approved Q1 results, reaffirming guidance aligned with Brazil's push for grid reliability and clean energy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment