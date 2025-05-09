403
Fleury Group Sustains Profit Growth Amid Corporate Client Shifts In Q1 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Fleury Group, Brazil's largest diagnostic medicine provider since 1926, posted a 6.7% net income rise to R$179.3 million ($29.9 million) in Q1 2025, per its earnings release.
Revenue climbed 6.5% to R$2.2 billion ($366.7 million), though net income slightly missed analyst forecasts of R$182.3 million ($30.4 million). The century-old firm, employing over 22,000 staff and 4,900 physicians, offset a 1.9% drop in corporate client revenue.
This was achieved through strong consumer demand and the expansion of specialty clinics. Consumer-focused diagnostics drove growth, with São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro branches surging 9.6% and 8.4%, respectively.
Fleury's Novos Elos vertical, spanning orthopedics and ophthalmology, jumped 17.9% to R$222.5 million ($37.1 million), now comprising 10% of total income.
Corporate segment declines stemmed from a key client exit and reduced dengue testing volumes against 2024's high baseline. EBITDA rose 5.9% to R$547.6 million ($91.3 million), maintaining a 27.2% margin through cost discipline despite increased marketing spend.
Leverage held at 1x EBITDA, with net debt of R$1.67 billion ($278.3 million) against R$5.32 billion ($886.7 million) equity. Executives emphasized cash-funded acquisitions over debt, citing Brazil's 19-year-high interest rates.
Fleury Navigates Challenges with Strategic Expansion
The strategy follows Fleury's 2023 absorption of Pardini Group, which boosted annual revenue 44.9% to R$6.96 billion ($1.16 billion) and expanded its national footprint.
Analysts note persistent corporate segment challenges but highlight resilience through diversified brands like Weinmann and Diagnoson a +, which contribute 91% of revenue.
Shares closed at R$13.18 ($2.20) on May 8, 2025, with a market cap of R$7.05 billion ($1.18 billion). The firm faces tariff-related cost pressures but aims to counter through supplier negotiations and regional operational adjustments.
Fleury's 31-brand portfolio and 185 service centers position it to capitalize on Brazil's healthcare demand while navigating economic headwinds. With digital transformation initiatives underway and cautious M&A plans, the group balances growth ambitions against fiscal prudence in a volatile credit climate.
