Bomb-Like Object Found In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Area Cordoned Off

A day after Pakistan attacked India with series of drone and munition attacks along India's western border, a bomb-like object was found Friday morning in the Kishanghat area of Rajastha 's Jaisalmer district, reported PTI.

Following the local residents' sighting of the bomb-like object, they alerted the police. Soon after this, the Indian Air Force quickly responded, and the area was cordoned off. The army experts were called in to examine and defuse the suspected explosive.

The local police mentioned that the bomb-like object resembles parts of a drone which was launched by Pakistan on Jaisalmer on Thursday night around 10.30 pm, while the official confirmation is awaited. "It it currently not known if it is live or destroyed," Kotwali SHO Prem Daan told PTI.

The report by PTI stated that a local Arjun Nath first spotted the suspicious object near a nursery in the Jogis' colon , located in front of Kishanghat under the Kotwali police station area. Acting swiftly, he informed the representative of the Kishanghat Sarpanch, Kalyan Ram, who alerted the authorities.

Amid the India-Pakistan tensions, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a high-level meeting to assess the situation and coordinate the state's response , reported ANI.

According to the details, orders have been given to heighten security across the state and leaves of all government staff posted in border areas have been cancelled.

India foils Pakistan's drone and missile strikes

On Thursday night, Pakistan tried to launch fresh drone and missile attacks in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, but all of them were foiled by the Indian Armed Forces.

The Indian Armed Forces also stopped Pakistan's attacks, which also targeted 15 cities across northern and western India, including key locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

According to the defence ministry,“The Pakistani military on Thursday night attempted to target Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj.”

The Pakistani attacks took place a day after Indian Armed Forces successfully carried out missile strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under“Operation Sindoor.”

