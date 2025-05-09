LG Sinha Visits North Kashmir's Uri Sector To Assess Damage Caused By Pakistani Shelling

Sinha directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety.

“Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area and residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri. I've directed the district admin to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety and security,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The lieutenant governor interacted with residents of Gingal, which witnessed heavy overnight shelling.

“Interacted with citizens during my visit to Gingal, Uri. Visited Lagama village in Uri and took appraisal of damage due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. The nation is standing strong with the affected families,” Sinha said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now