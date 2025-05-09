Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Sinha Visits North Kashmir's Uri Sector To Assess Damage Caused By Pakistani Shelling

LG Sinha Visits North Kashmir's Uri Sector To Assess Damage Caused By Pakistani Shelling


2025-05-09 06:08:05
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday visited the Uri sector to assess the damage caused by Pakistani shelling in civilian areas over the past three nights.

Sinha directed the administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety.

“Took assessment of the damage to the civilian area and residential houses caused by unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in the border villages of Lagama and Gingal in Uri. I've directed the district admin to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure their safety and security,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The lieutenant governor interacted with residents of Gingal, which witnessed heavy overnight shelling.

“Interacted with citizens during my visit to Gingal, Uri. Visited Lagama village in Uri and took appraisal of damage due to unprovoked firing by Pakistan. The nation is standing strong with the affected families,” Sinha said.

Read Also Border Tension: Several Kashmir Schools Switch To Online Mode Mirwaiz Asks India, Pak To De-escalate Situation

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109528105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search