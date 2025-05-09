Mirwaiz Asks India, Pak To De-Escalate Situation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The chief priest of Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate the situation to prevent destruction.
“I urge both the countries to urgently de-escalate and not to tread on this dangerous path, which can only lead to destruction,” he said in a post on X.
He said the people of the union territory were facing the brunt of the tensions between India and Pakistan.
“As the threat of war intensifies and the loss of precious lives continues, deep sorrow and anxiety grips our hearts. Unfortunately, whenever tensions rise between India and Pakistan, the brunt which follows is primarily borne by the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Across the LOC, people are suffering immense hardships, as the loss of their lives, shelter and livelihood is seen only as collateral damage,” he said.
Tension between New Delhi and Islamabad has been soaring since Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre
Read Also
Border Tension: Several Kashmir Schools Switch To Online Mode
LG Sinha Visits North Kashmir's Uri Sector To Assess Damage Caused By Pakistani Shelling
The chief preacher of Kashmir also claimed that authorities did not allow him to leave his residence, preventing him from offering congregational Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old city.
The Mirwaiz said though he was not allowed by authorities to go to Jama Masjid today,“I join in spirit with every soul praying for 'Aman-o-Amaan'. Let today's Juma (Friday) be a moment of collective duaa – asking Allah to protect us, avert further bloodshed, and guide us toward peace and wisdom,” he added.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09052025000215011059ID1109528104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment