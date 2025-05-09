Chubarov Expects Major Changes In 2025 Toward Ending War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Refat Chubarov, Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, believes that significant changes aimed at ending the Russian-Ukrainian war could occur this year.

He expressed this opinion in a comment to Ukrinform.

“I have a strong feeling that this year we will see major changes toward ending the war. There is every chance that these changes will be for the better,” he said.

According to Chubarov, Ukraine has endured a“test” in which it was pressured to make completely unacceptable concessions regarding its territories.

“Now all politicians understand that Ukraine will not give up its territories, and the world will proceed from that. Since this war seriously hinders international economic development, I'm convinced countries will become more active in finding ways to pressure Russia. Some internal factors must also start working inside Russia. I truly believe this will happen this year,” he emphasized.

The Mejlis Head noted that people in Crimea are closely following developments both inside and outside Ukraine.

“In Crimea, they follow every speech, statement, and address by President Zelensky, by MPs, and by civil society leaders. They also watch what happens on international platforms, especially in the United States. People's sentiments in Crimea depend on whether they accept or reject those messages,” he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People does not recognize the Russian Federation's de facto control over Crimea or Russia's claimed international status over the peninsula.