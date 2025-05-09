Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin: Russia Will Remain An Invincible Defender Against Nazism


2025-05-09 06:04:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 9 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed on Friday that Russia will remain "an invincible defender against those who support Nazism", stressing that his country would never allow any distortion of the victory.
In his speech, marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day over Nazism, Putin paid tribute to the Russian people and the entire world, considering that this day embodies mixed feelings of joy over the victory and grief over the lives lost on the battlefield.
The Russian President noted that the courage of Soviet soldiers was the decisive factor in determining the fate of World War II, while praising the Allies' role in achieving victory.
"We are proud of their courage and determination, of the strength of spirit that has always brought us nothing but victory," he added.
He highlighted China's role in World War II, saying, "We'll always remember that opening the second front brought victory closer," a reference to the Second Sino-Japanese War between China and Japan.
Putin concluded his speech by emphasizing that national unity will remain Russia's fundamental pillar in facing any challenges.
"We faithfully remember our heroes and will remain faithful to the values of freedom and peace for which they sacrificed," he said.
The military parade began in Moscow's Red Square on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany and its allies, attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Veterans, and world leaders. (end)
