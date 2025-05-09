Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cango Inc. To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 14, 2025 Eastern Time


2025-05-09 06:01:33
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) ("Cango" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through May 21, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

8016651

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) primarily operates a leading Bitcoin mining business. Cango has deployed its mining operation across strategic locations including North America, Middle East, South America, and East Africa. Cango expanded into the crypto assets market in November 2024, driven by the development in blockchain technology, increasing prevalence of crypto assets and its endeavor to diversify its business. Meanwhile, Cango has continued to operate the automotive transaction service in China since 2010, aiming to make car purchases simple and enjoyable. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline. com

Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email: ir@cangoonline. com

SOURCE Cango Inc.

