Qwiklife's Debut Beverage Line Wins Best Infused Seltzer At 2025 L.A. High Spirits Awards

C.R.E.A.M. seltzers capture industry attention with bold flavors and brand-driven innovation

CHICAGO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QwikLife , an emerging infused-product marketplace, is proud to announce that its debut product line, C.R.E.A.M., received significant recognition at the 2025 Los Angeles High Spirits Awards, one of the industry's most prestigious competitions recognizing excellence in cannabis and hemp-derived drinks.

QwikLife submitted two products to this year's competition, and both were recognized with top honors. C.R.E.A.M. Plumelon, a blend of sweet plum and summer melon, was awarded Best Infused Seltzer, while C.R.E.A.M. Wappleberry, a fusion of watermelon, apple, and berry, earned a Platinum Award, a distinction reserved for the highest-rated entries. Each can contain 5 milligrams of naturally occurring hemp-derived Delta-9 THC.

"This recognition from the L.A. High Spirits Awards is an important milestone for QwikLife," states Blake Villa, Founder of Qwik Liquids and a Managing Partner at QwikLife. "We consider the L.A. Spirits Awards and their High Spirits Awards the premier tasting competition for infused beverages. Winning Best Infused Seltzer for Plumelon and a Platinum Award for Wappleberry from such a distinguished body validates C.R.E.A.M. as the best-tasting seltzer in our industry."

The motivation for launching QwikLife's hemp-infused beverages stems from Villa's "California Sober" lifestyle, Villa began exploring how hemp-infused beverages could offer him and his wife an alternative to alcohol.

C.R.E.A.M., which stands for 'Cash Rules Everything Around Me,' is a hemp-derived THC seltzer that combines premium wellness innovation with bold, refreshing flavor. A nod to one of Wu-Tang Clan's first iconic songs, the beverage offers a unique, elevated experience, providing consumers with a high-quality THC infusion that stands out. The brand is committed to delivering a unique beverage experience, combining robust flavors with high-quality ingredients to set a new standard in the hemp-infused beverage market.

"This award reflects the strength of our collaboration with QwikLife and our shared commitment to excellence," says John Mook Gibbons, CEO of Wu-Tang Management. "C.R.E.A.M. is a natural extension of Wu-Tang's legacy of creativity and authenticity, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it recognized for its quality and originality. We're proud to bring this product to fans and invite them to experience it at one of our pop-up stores or after parties during the Wu-Tang Tour in June and July 2025."

Crafted with premium ingredients and a focus on innovation, C.R.E.A.M. raises the bar in the hemp-infused beverage space. The award-winning flavors are available in four-packs for $14.99 on the QwikLife marketplace.

About QwikLife

QwikLife is an emerging infused-product marketplace built for today's consumers and is making its mark in the hemp-infused beverage market, offering a fresh and authentic approach. QwikLife products can be found at .

