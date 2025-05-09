Handcrafted Pendant And Hanging Lights Collection By Home And Soul Furniture

Estella Pendant Light

Handcrafted pendant lights, made to last, offer boho charm and artisan handmade design, ideal for enhancing any indoor or outdoor living space.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Home and Soul Furniture introduces a stunning collection of handcrafted pendant and hanging lights , designed to bring boho/chic charm, natural elegance, and sustainable lighting solutions to interiors. Made to last and artisan-made, each pendant light combines eco-conscious materials with unique craftsmanship, offering versatile lighting solutions that enhance residential spaces.The Mombassa Pendant Light features intricate design work and a natural finish, creating a striking focal point in any room. This pendant light brings warmth and texture, perfect for adding warmth and texture to spaces such as living rooms, dining areas, and entryways.The Estella Pendant Light offers a softer, more refined design with its delicate rattan weave, providing a subtle yet elegant touch to interiors. Made to last, this light fixture emits a warm glow, ideal for creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere in various spaces, including kitchens, bedrooms, and lounges.For those seeking a more textured and artisanal look, the Catalina Raffia Pendant Light blends natural raffia with its intricate design, creating a unique piece that evokes a sense of handcrafted artistry. The combination of raffia provides a rustic yet refined look, ideal for bohemian-inspired interiors.The Ricardo Rattan Pendant Light showcases the timeless beauty of rattan with a design that highlights the material's natural charm. Made to last, this pendant light offers a warm, diffused glow, perfect for creating a relaxed, welcoming environment in living rooms, dining rooms, and other social spaces.The Teressa Pendant Light features a round design with a minimalistic approach, offering a versatile lighting option for various interior themes. Its clean lines and natural rattan finish allow it to seamlessly complement a range of decor styles, from contemporary to coastal.The Natural Rattan Pendant Light Carla brings a touch of sophistication with its classic design and natural finish. This pendant light is an excellent choice for indoor large spaces or outdoor living, adding warmth and elegance without overwhelming the room.Each pendant light in the collection is hand woven and artisan-made using eco-conscious materials, ensuring that every piece is as sustainable as it is beautiful. The use of natural rattan and raffia provides a warm, earthy aesthetic that complements various design styles, from boho to coastal. These lights are made to last, offering a timeless design that will enhance any space for years to come.About Home and Soul FurnitureHome and Soul Furniture is committed to offering high-quality, eco-friendly furniture and decor designed to enhance interiors. With a focus on sustainability, the company uses natural and sustainable materials in the creation of each product. The commitment to craftsmanship ensures that every piece contributes to a more sustainable and stylish lifestyle.For more information on the pendant lights collection and to view the full range of home furnishings and decor, visit Home and Soul Dubai's website.

