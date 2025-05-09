$3.5+ Bn Aircraft Galley Carts Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034: Top 10 Players Dominate Nearly 30% Of Global Aircraft Galley Carts Market, Led By Collins Aerospace With 9.93% Share

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Galley Carts Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added tooffering.This report describes and explains the aircraft galley carts market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.The global aircraft galley carts market reached a value of nearly $1.77 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.87% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.52 billion in 2029 at a rate of 7.34%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% from 2029 and reach $3.58 billion in 2034.Growth in the historic period resulted from rising air passenger traffic, increasing commercial aircraft orders, growth in tourism and increase in disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were supply chain disruptions.Going forward, rising defense budgets, growing number of aircraft deliveries, economic growth in emerging markets and increasing government support will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the aircraft galley carts market in the future include economic slowdowns.The global aircraft galley carts market is fairly concentrated, with large players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 29.78% of the total market in 2023. The market concentration can be attributed to the presence of large players in different geographies. Collins Aerospace (RTX Corporation) was the largest competitor with a 9.93% share of the market, followed by Safran S.A 7.96%, Diehl Stiftung GmbH & Co. KG with 4.81%, Jamco Corporation with 1.98%, Bucher Group with 1.29%, Dynamo Aviation Inc. with 1.13%, Turkish Airlines Technic Inc. with 0.87%, Geven S.p.A. with 0.75%, AVIC Cabin Systems with 0.67% and Diethelm Keller Aviation Pte. Ltd. with 0.40%.The aircraft galley carts market is segmented by type into meal or bar trolley, waste trolley, folding trolley and other types. The meal or bar trolley market was the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by type, accounting for 54.48% or $964.38 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the folding trolley segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 9.24% during 2024-2029.The aircraft galley carts market is segmented by size into full-size and half size. The full size market was the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by size, accounting for 68.89% or $1.21 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the half size segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by size, at a CAGR of 8.73% during 2024-2029.The aircraft galley carts market is segmented by application into narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft and other applications. The narrow-body aircraft market was the largest segment of the aircraft galley carts market segmented by application, accounting for 51.52% or $911.98 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the wide-body aircraft segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.11% during 2024-2029.North America was the largest region in the aircraft galley carts market, accounting for 43.21% or $764.95 million of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the aircraft galley carts market will be Asia Pacific and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.50% and 9.05% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.84% and 7.97% respectively.The top opportunities in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by type will arise in the meal or bar trolley segment, which will gain $389.71 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by size will arise in the full size segment, which will gain $465.42 million of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the aircraft galley carts market segmented by application will arise in the narrow body aircraft segment, which will gain $371.46 million of global annual sales by 2029. The aircraft galley carts market size will gain the most in the USA at $239.1 million.Market-trend-based strategies for the aircraft galley carts market include developing innovative wireless connectivity solutions, developing advanced IoT gateways to enhance connectivity and adopting innovative solutions such as single-aisle galleys to offer reliable services to customers.Player-adopted strategies in the aircraft galley carts market include focus on expanding operational capabilities through technological advancement, focus on enhancing business capabilities through the n distribution agreement to offer its product and focus on enhancing business operations through strategic collaborations and partnerships.To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the aircraft galley carts companies to focus on advancing wireless connectivity solutions, focus on developing advanced IoT gateways for enhanced monitoring, focus on adopting single-aisle galleys for enhanced efficiency and hygiene, focus on folding trolley market growth, focus on half-size trolley market growth, expand in emerging markets, focus on expanding distribution channels to drive growth, focus on competitive pricing strategies to maximize profitability, focus on targeted marketing campaigns to strengthen brand visibility, focus on customer education to build trust and loyalty and focus on wide-body aircraft market growth.



