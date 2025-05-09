K'taka BJP Leaders Meet Governor, Say Cong Govt Not Serious About Deporting Pak Nationals

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 9 (IANS) A delegation of Karnataka BJP leaders met Governor Thawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Friday and complained that the Congress-led state government was not serious in deporting Pakistani nationals as directed by the Centre.

The delegation submitted a memorandum on the matter to the Governor.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated,“Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Central government issued clear directions to all states to identify and deport Pakistani nationals within 48 hours. However, in Karnataka, the Congress government has failed to act with the required urgency.”

The BJP has launched a signature campaign demanding immediate deportation, and more than 60,000 signatures have been collected so far, according to Vijayendra.“We have submitted our appeal to the Deputy Commissioner and the Governor,” he added.

“We told the Governor that this is a matter of national security. With Operation Sindoor underway, the state government must act decisively. We have urged the Governor to instruct the Congress-led government to deport all Pakistani nationals living in Karnataka without delay,” Vijayendra asserted.

The submission stated,“This is to bring urgent attention to a matter of national security and public sentiment. On April 22, a heinous terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, resulting in the brutal killing of 26 innocent Hindu tourists. The attack has shocked the entire nation and has been widely attributed to terrorist elements trained and supported by Pakistan. In response to this brutal act of terrorism, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has taken strong and immediate steps to counter the threat and ensure national safety. Among these measures, the Central government has reportedly directed all Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave the country within 48 hours."

"It has also been conveyed that all state governments must implement this directive promptly and without exception. However, it has come to our notice that the Karnataka state government is yet to take any tangible action in this regard, despite the clear mandate from the Centre,” the memorandum mentioned.

The BJP urged the Governor to issue immediate instructions to the Karnataka state government to comply with the Central directive regarding the deportation and release data on the number of Pakistani nationals deported and residing in the state till today.

The party also demanded that the Governor ensure strict implementation and monitoring of these actions in the interest of national security and public order.“Recognise the deep anguish and condemnation expressed by Indian citizens of all castes and religions over the Pakistan-sponsored attack and act accordingly to reflect the nation's resolve. The government's swift and firm action on this matter will reinforce the commitment to protecting its citizens and upholding the sovereignty of our country,” the submission stated.

The delegation included the Leaders of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP State Cell Co-Ordinator S. Dattatri and others.