Golf: Indian-American Bhatia Tied Third After 63 In First Round Of Truist Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Flourtown (USA) May 9 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia started off the Truist Champion with a round of seven under par 63 at The Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon Course). The Indian-American Bhatia sits tied third alongside Rickie Fowler, Colin Morikawa and Sepp Straka. Bhatia, who was third at the Players this year, is two behind the leader Keith Mitchell (61) and one behind Denny McCarthy (62).

Indo-British Aaron Rai played five under par and sits tied 11th, while another Indian-American Sahith Theegala, played one-under par 69 and is placed tied 55th on the first day.

Mitchell, who is one of the four sponsor exemptions this week, shot 61 that shattered the course record at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The previous Wissahickon Course record of 65 was shared by Colin St Maxen, Zac Blair and Angus Flanagan.

Bhatia had 10 birdies, the best in the field, and three bogeys in his 63. Starting on the back nine, he birdied the 10th with a 19-foot birdie before dropping a shot on the 11th hole. Following this, Bhatia made five consecutive birdies from the 13th to the 17th hole.

On the front nine of the Wissahickon course, Bhatia dropped a shot on the first hole before making a run of three consecutive birdies between the fourth and sixth holes. He dropped another shot on the eighth hole and closed with a 13-foot birdie on the ninth hole.

Bhatia's putting was made possible after some good iron play helped in the low score. He was tied first for putts per green in regulation.

Rory McIlroy, making his first individual start since completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters, had a 66 and was one of 64 players who beat par in the sixth $ 20m Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.

-IANS

bc/