France Corporate Wellness Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Featuring Major Players - Mantra Care, Workplace Options, Compsych Corporation, Marsh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France corporate wellness Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added tooffering.The France corporate wellness Market, valued at US$2.58 billion in 2025, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.57% reaching a market size of US$3.16 billion by 2030.The corporate wellness market in France for large enterprises is a vibrant and evolving sector, fueled by a variety of factors that highlight the growing importance placed on employee well-being. With their extensive workforce and substantial resources, large enterprises are at the forefront of creating comprehensive wellness programs. These programs typically encompass a wide range of services, including stress management, health risk assessments, fitness activities, nutritional guidance, and mental health support.

The rise in long working hours, heavy workloads, and mounting work pressure has led to adverse effects on employees' physical and mental health. Issues such as hypertension, heart-related problems, and feelings of insecurity are contributing to the expansion of the corporate wellness market.

The corporate wellness market in Paris is witnessing substantial growth, driven by heightened awareness of employee well-being and supportive legislative measures. As businesses increasingly acknowledge the connection between employee health and productivity, there has been a notable shift toward adopting holistic wellness initiatives. Additionally, technological advancements, such as wearable devices and digital platforms, are enabling organizations to monitor health metrics and offer personalized wellness solutions. Despite these advancements, concerns around data privacy and security continue to pose challenges to market growth.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Mantra Care, Workplace Options, ComPsych Corporation, Marsh, among others.

