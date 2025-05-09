Realty Trading Volume Exceeds Qr1bn In A Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from April 27 to May 1 amounted to QR1,004,647,349, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached amounted to QR68,035,067.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, commercial buildings, shops and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Rayyan, Al Dhaayen, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal, in addition to the areas of the Pearl, Lusail 69, Ghar Thuaileb, Umm Al Amad, and Umm Ebairiya.

The Real Estate Regulatory Authority continues its efforts to develop the real estate sector, contributing to economic diversification in line with the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasises economic diversification.