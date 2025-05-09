403
International SOS Issues Urgent Travel Advisory For Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, And Border Districts Amid Rising Tensions
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9 May 2025: International SOS advises all travellers and organisations to defer travel to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh union territories following a sharp escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. The advisory comes in the wake of Indian airstrikes on Pakistan between 6th-8th May, reportedly in retaliation for the 22 April terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Both nations have since engaged in drone and artillery strikes, prompting concerns over retaliatory action, regional stability, and civilian safety. Significant travel disruption is expected, including flight delays and indefinite airport closures across affected regions.
Key Travel Advisories:
Defer all travel to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh until further notice.
Defer non-essential travel to border districts in Gujarat (Jamnagar, Kachchh), Himachal Pradesh (Kangra), Punjab (Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Tarn Taran), Rajasthan (Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar) until at least 10 May.
Essential travel should be supported by robust logistics and security planning.
Reconfirm road status before overland travel and avoid long-distance road journeys.
For Business and Travellers:
Expect heightened security measures across urban centres, especially near military sites, airports, transport hubs, and tourist attractions.
Prepare for intermittent power and telecom disruptions, especially near the border.
Maintain updated business continuity and escalation plans.
Keep emergency supplies ready to support stand-fast situations for at least 48 hours.
Monitor verified alerts through the International SOS Assistance Centre and avoid acting on unverified information.
Air Travel Disruptions:
Air operations have been affected at several airports, including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Kangra, Amritsar, Adampur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Bhuj. Travellers should ensure bookings are refundable and reconfirm schedules with airlines.
Diplomatic Context:
Recent diplomatic engagement involving Iran and Saudi Arabia points to back-channel efforts to ease tensions. While a full-scale conflict remains unlikely, measured retaliation from Pakistan cannot be ruled out.
Outlook:
India is likely to maintain a heightened security posture in the coming days. This may include civil defence drills, blackout simulations, and increased surveillance. The situation remains fluid, and International SOS will continue to monitor developments and update advisories accordingly.
