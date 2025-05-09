403
Busch Group Presents Innovative Vacuum Solutions At Battery Show Europe 2025 In Stuttgart
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From June 3 - 5, the Busch Group will be at the Battery Show Europe 2025 in Stuttgart, presenting innovative vacuum and leak detection solutions for battery manufacturing and battery recycling from their brands Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.
Efficiency and safety in battery manufacturing
Pfeiffer is presenting a system solution consisting of the oil-free, energy-efficient HiScroll 46 scroll vacuum pump and the modular ASI 35 tracer gas leak detector, which was developed for integration into industrial leak detection systems. This solution is ideal for leak testing battery cell housings and enables early detection of leaks that could penetrate due to humidity - an important factor for the performance and safety of a battery. The combination of vacuum pump and leak detector guarantees fast and precise testing with high throughput, consistent quality and low operating costs in high-volume production.
Fast and precise leak detection for challenging applications
The ASM 340 is a compact helium and hydrogen leak detector designed for use in manufacturing, quality control and maintenance. It is characterized by fast response times, high sensitivity and a user-friendly interface. The ASM 340 will be demonstrated live at the Battery Show Europe. Visitors can learn about the technical features and applications of the device on site.
Comprehensive solutions for the battery industry and battery recycling
The Busch Group offers vacuum solutions for various process steps in battery production and recycling, such as mixing, drying, electrolyte filling, degassing and recycling. ATEX-compliant vacuum pumps and central vacuum systems from Busch also ensure the highest level of safety in potentially explosive areas.
Visitors to the Battery Show Europe 2025 will have the opportunity to talk to the experts from Pfeiffer and Busch in person in Hall 8 at Booth B75 and learn more about the innovative vacuum and leak detection solutions for the battery industry.
Company :-Busch Vacuum Solutions
User :- Florian Held
Email
Phone :-+49 (0)7622 681 3376
