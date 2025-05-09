Starmer Announces Largest Sanctions Package Against Russia
He made the announcement on the social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.
"The threat Russia poses to our national security cannot be underestimated. To ramp up the pressure on Putin, I'm announcing the largest package of sanctions yet. I will always do what it takes to safeguard working people. Security at home. Strength abroad," Starmer emphasized.
Earlier, the UK government stated that the sanctions package would target Russia's“shadow fleet” - oil tankers used to circumvent trade restrictions on Russian oil.Read also: New blow to Russia's“shadow fleet”: British PM to announce sanction s against 100 oil tankers
The new sanctions apply to 100 vessels that, since the beginning of 2024, have transported more than $24 billion worth of Russian oil.
The goal of the new measures is to halt the Kremlin's financing of its aggressive war against Ukraine, to strengthen the security of the UK's and Europe's critical infrastructure, and to protect the environment.
