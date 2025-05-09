Baku To Host First International Neurosurgery Congress With Global Experts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The First International Congress of Azerbaijani Neurosurgeons will be held in Baku on May 10–11, organized by the Azerbaijan Society of Neurosurgeons.

The primary aim of the congress is to discuss treatment methods aligned with international standards, explore the application of innovative technologies, and support the advancement of neurosurgery in Azerbaijan.

The congress will bring together over 250 local and international specialists from 12 countries, including neurosurgeons and neurologists. Participants will engage in discussions on a wide range of topics, such as skull base surgery, epilepsy surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, and spinal neurosurgery, focusing on the most pressing issues in the field.

One of the honorary guests of the congress will be Henry Marsh, a world-renowned British neurosurgeon, who will participate in the event.

The program also includes interactive panel discussions, offering a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and professional collaboration.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijan Society of Neurosurgeons has been accredited by the Ministry of Health and has been awarded 19 CME (Continuing Medical Education) credits.