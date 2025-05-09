AZAL Restores Full Schedule On Bakumoscow Route

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Baku–Moscow–Baku flights have resumed and are now operating as scheduled, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC.

"Following the lifting of airspace restrictions over the Russian city of Moscow, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) resumed its Baku–Moscow–Baku flights as of last evening. All flights are now operating normally according to schedule," AZAL stated.

Previously, flights J2-181 (to Domodedovo Airport) and J2-807 (to Vnukovo Airport) from Baku to Moscow had been postponed due to airspace restrictions along parts of the route.

AZAL noted it continues to closely monitor the situation, prioritizing flight safety, and will keep passengers informed of any developments.