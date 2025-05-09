Three Policemen Killed In Explosion In India's Telangana
The attack took place near the Veerabhadravaram-Tadapala hillock of Wazeedu-Perur forest zone, in Mulugu district, about 310 km north-east of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.
The three junior commandos of the Greyhounds (special forces unit of police in Telangana) were targeted, when they were on a routine area domination exercise in the area, a police officer said.
The attack marked the first fatal incident this year in Telangana at the hands of the Naxals.
On Wednesday, at least 22 Naxals were killed, in a fierce gunfight with government forces, in the central state of Chhattisgarh.– NNN-PTI
