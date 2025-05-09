Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Policemen Killed In Explosion In India's Telangana


2025-05-09 05:09:24
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, May 9 (NNN-PTI) – Three policemen were killed yesterday, in an improvised explosive device blast, triggered by Naxals, in the southern Indian state of Telangana, police said.

The attack took place near the Veerabhadravaram-Tadapala hillock of Wazeedu-Perur forest zone, in Mulugu district, about 310 km north-east of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

The three junior commandos of the Greyhounds (special forces unit of police in Telangana) were targeted, when they were on a routine area domination exercise in the area, a police officer said.

The attack marked the first fatal incident this year in Telangana at the hands of the Naxals.

On Wednesday, at least 22 Naxals were killed, in a fierce gunfight with government forces, in the central state of Chhattisgarh.– NNN-PTI

