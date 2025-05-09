Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Down USD 1.48 To USD 62.57 Pb - KPC

2025-05-09 05:07:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price fell USD 1.48 during Thursday's trading down to USD 62.57 per barrel (pb), compared with USD 64.05 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Friday.
Brent futures rose by USD 1.72 to USD 62.84 pb and West Texas Intermediate went up by USD 1.84 to USD 59.91 pb. (end)
