GCL SI Showcases Multiple Innovation Breakthroughs At Intersolar Europe 2025, Spearheading The Global Solar Revolution
In the PV value chain, polysilicon remains a critical upstream material. GCL's granular silicon stands as an industry revolution. Unlike energy-intensive traditional lump silicon production, these granular variant leverages advanced fluidized bed reactor (FBR) technology, delivering higher productivity, 42% lower carbon footprint (14.441 kg CO2eq certified in early 2025), and unparalleled cost efficiency. Its spherical form enhances transportation and processing fluidity, while ultra-high purity ensures premium feedstock for downstream modules, a foundational leap toward grid parity.
GCL SI's GPC2.0 module series, making its European debut, stuns with 660W output and 27.5% cell efficiency. Through TOPCon 2.0 passivation, OBB busbar-free design, and silver-free metallization, the series slashes total costs by 28% while achieving an industry-leading temperature coefficient of -0.25%/°C. Featuring anti-dust accumulation and shading resilience, these modules offer optimal returns and aesthetics for commercial rooftops and agrivoltaics systems.
As a pioneer in commercializing perovskite PV panels, GCL unveils two world records: a 2048cm2 single-junction perovskite module with 22.43% steady-state efficiency and a 2048cm2 perovskite/polysilicon tandem module surpassing 28.06%, both certified by China's National Institute of Metrology. Having secured strategic partnerships worldwide, GCL Perovskite spearheads the "30%+ efficiency era" for next-gen solar solutions.
GCL SI also announced it has reached a perovskite strategic partnership with GALP during the Intersolar.
Full-Scenario Solutions: Empowering Every Solar Application
GCL SI tailored solutions across scenarios:
Utility-scale plants: Site-optimized designs maximize land use and yield under diverse terrains and climates.
Commercial PV: Customized systems reduce energy costs and accelerate green transition for enterprises.
Residential PV: Sleek, user-friendly solutions democratize solar benefits for households.
From solar-storage-charging carports to marine PV arrays, from zero-carbon campuses to AI computing hubs, GCL delivers turnkey innovations.
Global Accolades Validate GCL SI's Leadership
BNEF 2024 Global PV Module Bankability TOP10: Financial recognition of product reliability.
BNEF Tier 1 Supplier (2021-2024): Unbroken acknowledgment of manufacturing excellence.
EcoVadis Silver Medal (2025): Benchmark achievement in ESG performance.
Collaborating for Carbon Neutrality: The Next Era Forum
At the concurrent "The Next Era Forum," GCL SI will join S&P, Global Solar Council, Stäubli, and TÜV representatives to discuss industry trends and demonstrate its SiRo Carbon Chain Platform-a holistic carbon management system spanning raw materials, production, and application. This innovation exemplifies GCL's commitment to driving PV's low-carbon transformation.
Intersolar 2025 serves as GCL SI's stage to reinforce its ethos: " Innovation-Driven, Quality-First, Customer-Centric ." Through relentless technological advancement and cross-industry collaboration, GCL pledges to propel the solar revolution into a new epoch of accessibility and sustainability.
