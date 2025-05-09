Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Finvolution Group To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 20, 2025


2025-05-09 05:01:48
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on May 20, 2025-

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV ), a leading fintech platform, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 20, 2025 (8:30 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 21, 2025).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

+1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):

+1-855-669-9657

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3018-4992

Mainland, China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 27, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

+1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):

+1-855-669-9658

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

2098969

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 208.3 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Investor Relations Team
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE FinVolution Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN09052025003732001241ID1109527875

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search