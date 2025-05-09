Finvolution Group To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 20, 2025
United States (toll free):
+1-888-346-8982
Canada (toll free):
+1-855-669-9657
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Hong Kong, China (toll free):
800-905-945
Hong Kong, China:
+852-3018-4992
Mainland, China:
400-120-1203
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until May 27, 2025, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States (toll free):
+1-877-344-7529
Canada (toll free):
+1-855-669-9658
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
2098969
About FinVolution Group
FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform with strong brand recognition in China, Indonesia and Philippines, connecting borrowers of the young generation with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 208.3 million cumulative registered users across China, Indonesia and the Philippines.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
FinVolution Group
Investor Relations Team
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
